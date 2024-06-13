Susan Harriet (Suzy) HOMER, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Savannah, GA, on June 11, 2024.

Suzy was born in Boston, MA, on October 21, 1949, to Adelaide (Irwin) and Richard William Homer. Suzy was predeceased by her mother and father of Tequesta, FL, and Kennebunk Beach, ME, and her niece Avery