WALL TOWNSHIP — Authorities identified the victim of a machete attack in a press release last week following an attack in the Glen Oaks apartment complex in Wall Township.

Brianna Greenwood, 29, was attacked by her partner on May 23, at around 9:22 a.m., police said. Wall Township police officers responded to the Glen Oaks apartment-complex parking lot, located at 3400 Aspen Circle, after reports of a domestic situation and found Greenwood with multiple significant injuries, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) said.

Greenwood was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack on May 30.

The suspect, Alex Williams, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder, as well as original charges that preceded Greenwood’s death of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The endangering charge is related to the victim’s child being in the vicinity; Greenwood’s 3-year-old was present during the May 23 melee.

A GoFundMe has been started for the victim by a member of her family, Antoine Craft. The fundraiser has raised roughly $8,400 of its $15,000 goal as of Monday morning.

“Our hearts ache for Brianna Greenwood, a vibrant soul whose life was tragically cut short by a senseless act of violence,” says Craft on the fundraiser page. “Despite an 18-hour surgery and her immense strength, she couldn’t overcome the extensive damage inflicted upon her body.”

Greenwood leaves behind two children; the three-year-old son and an eight-year-old, whom she had with Craft.

“We stand together in solidarity, urging for support from both familiar faces and strangers alike. Your generosity will help provide Brianna with the dignified farewell she deserves, while also assisting her family in caring for her precious children and providing them with the necessary therapy to navigate through this traumatic ordeal,” the GoFundMe reads. “Brianna’s untimely departure serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of domestic violence. She, her children and her family did not deserve to suffer at the hands of such cruelty. Any contribution, no matter how small, is a beacon of hope in this dark time.”

In a brief session with Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O’Malley on June 7, Williams waived his right to a hearing to determine if he would be jailed before trial. He is now scheduled for a pre-indictment conference on July 11. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Williams is represented by Anthony Aldorasi with an office in Freehold.

