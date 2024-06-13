WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education (BOE) and former Central Elementary School student Luke Grasso have reached a settlement.

Grasso sued the school district in 2019 after he claimed that during the 2010-2011 school year, he was “exposed to mold throughout the entirety of his fourth grade during all indoor classes held at one of the two Central School trailers,” resulting in “various medical conditions due to mold exposure including a tonsillectomy and a thyroidectomy.”

Settlement documents dated May 30, 2024 from Grasso’s legal counsel, Ansell, Grimm & Aaron to Superior Court Judge Owen McCarthy and Tom O’Grady, Esq, were filed on the New Jersey eCourts database.

“In regard to the above-referenced matter, we wish to advise the court that the case is settled. We will provide a Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice under separate cover,” according to the documents.

Attorney Brian Ansell requested on May 28 that the case be removed from the settlement conference list for May 30 due to a mediation with retired Judge Louis F. Locasio on May 29.

In May 2007, the Wall BOE approved the installation of two Temporary Class Units [TCUs] from the lowest responsible bidder, Mobilease, for $339,391, which was then later approved by the New Jersey Department of Education in June of that year.

The BOE’s agenda for its Tuesday, June 11 meeting did not include a specified item pertaining to a settlement agreement. Requests to Business Administrator Brian Smyth, BOE President Christine Steitz and BOE attorney Athena Cornell for comment on this matter immediately following the board meeting were not returned.

Calls to Ansell were not returned as of press time.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.