BRIELLE — Plaintiff Hightide Brielle LLC filed a builder’s remedy complaint against the Borough of Brielle, Borough Council of Brielle and the Brielle Planning Board in the Superior Court of New Jersey Monmouth County Law Division, on June 4.

The member/manager of Hightide Brielle LLC is George L. Schneider, of Morristown, according to the New Jersey Department of the Treasury Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services.

The plaintiff is the contract purchaser of 403 and 417 Higgins Avenue, which is designated as Block 77.01, Lots 5 and 4 respectively. Lot 5 is better known as the location of the bar and restaurant the Whiskey Lounge, which has been closed since May 13. According to the business’s Facebook page, the Whiskey Lounge has closed for the season for staffing purposes to assist its “sister restaurant” Waypoint 622.

On May 3, according to the complaint docket, the plaintiff “submitted an inclusionary development proposal to the borough seeking approval of 101 units with 16 units,” or 15%, “set aside for occupancy by low and moderate income individuals and families.”

According to the case docket, after talks between the mayor and a representative of the plaintiff prior to and after the submission of the May 3 proposal went “without any substantive response,” a special meeting was held on May 16.

At the meeting, representatives of the plaintiff met with the business administrator and the mayor to discuss “the rezoning of the property to permit the Plaintiff’s proposal for an inclusionary residential development,” according to the complaint. Hightide Brielle LLC representatives were directed to file an application to the planning board seeking a use variance relief and site plan for approval for the proposed development.

When the plaintiff did not receive a response from the borough regarding the rezoning of Lots 4 and 5 by the end of May, the builder’s remedy suit was filed, according to the complaint.

Hightide Brielle LLC is being represented by John A. Sarto and Steven W. Ward of Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, Red Bank. Neither Sarto or Ward could be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleges the Borough of Brielle is violating the Mount Laurel Doctrine by not meeting “its constitutional obligation to create sufficient realistic opportunities for construction of safe and decent housing affordable to low and moderate income families” in order to satisfy the Brielle’s “fair share of the unmet need for such housing.”

Ultimately, Hightide Brielle LLC is seeking the right to build its proposed 101-unit development, which include 16 affordable housing units.

Mayor Frank Garruzzo was unable to comment on the matter regarding pending litigation.

The recently filed suit is not the only pending builder’s remedy lawsuit in the Borough of Brielle has faced in recent years.

In 2022, after the planning board denied a 22-unit inclusionary townhouse development filed by M&D Two LLC, a builder’s remedy suit was filed on March 22, 2023. M&D Two LLC who are also the owners of La Mondina Restaurant, Charles Messina and Carmine DeRosa were most recently in front of the Borough Council in March when their property on Higgins Avenue was designated a non-condemnation redevelopment area.

