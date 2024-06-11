POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach mayor and council will hold a special meeting on June 12, at 10:00 a.m. at borough hall, located at 416 New Jersey Ave., consisting of an executive session.

“The agenda…as it is known at this time is comprised of an Executive Session as set forth on the attached resolution. No formal action will be taken at the meeting,” according to a notice provided to The Ocean Star by Municipal Clerk Eileen Farrell.

The attached resolution describes several matters for discussion under two categories: property acquisition and “legal issues, litigation, potential litigation, contract negotiation (and) attorney-client privilege.”

The property acquisition is described as being related to “Channel Drive,” according to the executive session resolution’s text.

The council is also slated to discuss “Legal Advice on ABC Matters,” “Legal Advice on Right-of-Way Issues,” the civil case of Selvaggi v. Borough of Point Pleasant Beach and a “Storm Damage Reduction Project” during the session.

All subject matters have an approximate “ATOD” (at time of decision) date of July 2024. The executive session is closed to the public, but a public participation session is set to be held after the executive session, according to the meeting agenda.

