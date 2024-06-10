BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two people died in a crash on Saturday afternoon on Brick Boulevard, which is currently being investigated by the Brick Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:58 p.m., where Brick Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Brick Boulevard and Chambers Bridge Road for a motor vehicle crash.

According to the New Jersey State Police Department’s Fatal Crash Statistics for 2024, two passengers died on Brick Boulevard in Brick Township at 12:58 p.m. on Saturday.

Just after the crash, the Brick Township Police Department announced that the area of Brick Boulevard and Chambers Bridge Road were temporarily closed, but the roads were later reopened.

As of Monday morning, authorities had not provided any further updates on the fatal crash.

The Brick Township Police Department has asked if anyone has any information regarding this crash, to contact the Brick Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

They can be reached by calling 732-262-1140, and the department asks that you asks to speak with Officer David Thergesen.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.