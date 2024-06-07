TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy and Major Gen. Lisa Hou, the adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard and the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, issued a statement in remembrance of four New Jersey National Guard members, including a Brick resident, who were killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom 20 years ago.

Spc. Christopher Duffy, 26, was a Brick resident who died during an improvised explosive device (IED) ambush on June 4, 2004.

“Today marks 20 years since the war in Iraq tragically claimed the lives of four New Jersey National Guard members. In just two days, we lost four exceptional soldiers, irrevocably changing the lives of their families and loved ones. As the first and only New Jersey National Guard casualties in Iraq, the losses of Staff Sgts. Frank Carvill and Humberto Timoteo, Sgt. Ryan Doltz and Spc. Christopher Duffy were devastating to our state’s military community,” said Gov. Murphy in a press release.

Gov. Murphy and Maj. Gen. Hou said these servicemembers made the ultimate sacrifice in service to New Jersey and the United States.

“We continue to honor their valiance, bravery, and courage. We owe a debt of gratitude to all of our fallen heroes and today honor four of our bravest,” said Gov. Murphy.

According to Maj. Gen. Hou, on the 20th anniversary of June 4 and June 5, they hold the memories of four brothers in arms.

“Together with their families and comrades, we honor and remember their sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Hou. “We will never forget.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.