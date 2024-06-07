SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz welcomed guest speaker Eric LeGrand on Monday to tell his story in an event called “Believe Day.”

He told the students, many of whom wore red in his honor, about his experience becoming paralyzed from the neck down after being injured during a college football game.

The event, held in collaboration with Thunder Road Books, was for seventh- and eighth-graders, and students from other schools in the Manasquan High School sending districts traveled by bus to the H.W. Mountz gym to participate.

The schools had previously collaborated in a unit of study called “What defines a hero?” LeGrand’s presentation was a culmination of that unit.

LeGrand grew up playing sports and even played nose tackle and several other positions for the Rutgers University football team. However, on Oct. 16, 2010, he suffered a spinal cord injury while tackling another player and ended up paralyzed from the neck down.

“It was just like a normal day,” he told the students. Soon, though, “I couldn’t breathe, couldn’t move.”

