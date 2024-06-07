POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Less than one year following its July 2023 opening, breakfast and brunch spot Pop’s Corner, which is located on a corner with historically uncertain levels of tenant success, is parlaying the initial popularity of its restaurant into a bakery.

Previously, the spot at 500 Arnold Ave. had played host to several other businesses, including the Beach Diner, which existed immediately before Pop’s and closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, the address was home to Vicino di Mare, an Italian cafe. Recently, in addition to a dinner menu, Pop’s Corner opened a new venture in a continuation of its run on the corner of Arnold Avenue and Route 35: a bakery.

The bakery, located just to the right of the restaurant, opened last month with offerings like pastries and cookies. Pop’s Corner owner Bruce Fischer and chief operating officer Brian Neiman explained how they hope the addition of the bakery will affect business within the downtown area.

“One of the reasons why we started Pop’s in the first place was we were kind of thinking about what was missing from town,” said Neiman. “Things like a breakfast, brunch and lunch spot that people could walk to. So, when we were trying to figure out what to do on the other side where the market was, we were thinking of putting a bakery in Point Pleasant Beach — giving the town something else it was missing.”

Fischer — the eponymous “Pops” of Pop’s Corner — said that while they knew the type of food spot they wanted to open, they were searching for a suitably convenient location within walking distance for many people in the local area.

“We have a house in Point Pleasant Borough nearby…We knew we wanted to do something…If you remember, there was an old diner in that location; the diner closed, moved out, there was a sign in the window and the building was for rent,” he said, referencing the Beach Diner that existed previously at 500 Arnold Ave. “We really saw an opportunity. We said…‘There’s no better place to go if we do this right.’ That’s really why we’re in Point Beach — not to mention it’s about a seven-minute walk from my house.”

