WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall Township police closed Industrial Road in both directions earlier today after reports of an explosion and fire Wednesday morning.

The explosion, which took place at 5008 Industrial Road, was initially reported as an explosion with entrapment, police said. There is reportedly one burn victim with “moderate injury.”

The fire has since been extinguished by fire response. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.