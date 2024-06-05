LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como celebrated 100 years of prosperity this past Monday with a special centennial council meeting on Monday, June 3, when the borough both bestowed and received proclamations in honor of the milestone.

The centennial council meeting was held 100 years to the date of the borough’s first council meeting back in 1924, when the borough had been known as South Belmar.

Present in the packed municipal meeting room Monday night included friends and family of the borough, as well as past borough administration and other local, county and state officials to share in the borough’s celebration.

The night’s meeting began with a joint legislative resolution from Senator Robert Singer and Assemblymen Sean Kean and Alexander Schnall.

David Dolan, chief of staff for Assemblyman Schnall’s office, stood before the gathered audience with the mayor and council to read the resolution honoring the borough on its hundredth anniversary and proclaims that “it is altogether fitting and right for the members of this legislature to pause in their deliberations to commend the fine people of Lake Como as they commemorate One Hundred Years of successful participation in the history of New Jersey and our nation.”

“Be it resolved by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey that this legislature hereby congratulates the Borough of Lake Como, pays tribute to its illustrious history and extends sincere best wishes for its continued vigor in all the days to come,” Dolan read.

During public comment, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and County Clerk Christine Hanlon approached the dais to bestow a proclamation from the county to the borough in honor of the milestone anniversary.

Arnone congratulated the borough on the achievement and said how special the occasion was for a small town with commemorable leadership.

“You bring back the memories of what it used to be and what you guys have built today, it’s really remarkable…it was important for us to come here and present something,” he said.

He then read a proclamation from the county, announcing that “The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners joins in commemoration and celebration of the hundredth anniversary and proclaims this day, June 3, 2024, to be known as Lake Como Day in the County of Monmouth.”

As keeper of the records and overseer of the county archives, Hanlon presented the borough with a Certificate of Historical Significance. She said a copy will be preserved in the county archives, along with any other documents or photographs the council would like to preserve for future generations.

“I just love when we get to such a historical event such as this,” she said.

The mayor also issued a proclamation celebrating 100 years of volunteer service in Lake Como, highlighting “the spirit of volunteerism (that) is the cornerstone of strong communities.”

