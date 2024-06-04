MANASQUAN — Three ordinances were adopted upon second reading and public hearing during Monday night’s mayor and council meeting, two of which are bond ordinances that appropriate funds for major construction projects within the borough.

All three were introduced two weeks prior during the May 20 council meeting.

Ordinance 2425-24 appropriates $950,000 for phase-three roadway improvements to Stockton Lake Boulevard; $274,290 of that comes from a grant through the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the remaining $675,710 is issued in bonds.

Ordinance 2426-24 appropriates $2,300,000 for the “rehab of the elevated water storage tank and decant tank,” of which $554,625 comes from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, which are given by the U.S. Department of Treasury to governments at multiple levels for a variety of purposes. The remaining $1,745,375 will be issued in bonds.

The other ordinance that the council adopted is an ordinance amendment to expand the tourism commission to 19 members from 14 members, based on an increased interest from the community in getting involved.

The trend extends into other citizen volunteer groups, as the council adopted a similar ordinance amendment to expand the recreation committee earlier this year.

The council also approved the renewal of seven different liquor licenses within the borough, each with its own public hearing.

The approved licenses were for Reef & Barrel, The Committed Pig, Manasquan Liquors, Leggetts Sand Bar, Squan Tavern, the Manasquan Elks, the Manasquan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1838, The Osprey Night Club and Spirit of ‘76 Wines & Liquors.

Each of the renewal applications were approved unanimously by the council members who were present except for Council President Gregg Olivera, who abstained from voting on the Elks’ application.

He said that he abstained because he holds a leadership position within the Elks organization.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.