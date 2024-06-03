MANASQUAN — Manasquan resident Nancy Gallo reported that a shark head decoration was stolen from her McClellan Avenue home in the early hours of the morning on Memorial Day weekend.

A neighbor, Chris Muly, confirmed that two of his decorations were stolen as well: a seagull and a butterfly made of painted shells.

Manasquan Police Capt. Nicholas Norcia confirmed that the thefts were reported to the police department and that the matter is being investigated.

More details will be shared as they become available.

