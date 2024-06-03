BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brandon O’Shea, 40, of Brick Township, was charged with narcotics possession and distribution after a multidepartment, two-month-long collaborative investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Ocean County area.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the collaboration was between detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Brick Township Police Department Patrol Division and the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department Detective Bureau.

On May 9, detectives established stationary and mobile surveillance on the subject’s residence in Brick Township. Detectives observed O’Shea exit the residence, enter his motor vehicle and leave the area.

A short time later, officers from the Brick Township Police Department effectuated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle that O’Shea was operating. O’Shea was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives then executed a court-authorized search warrant on the subject residence.

