FREEHOLD – A Wall Township man has been charged with murder as a result of an attack on his girlfriend in an apartment complex parking lot late last week, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Sunday morning.

Alex J. Williams, 24, was charged with one count of first-degree murder after the victim passed away as a result of her injuries on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

On May 23, at approximately 9:22 a.m., members of the Wall Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, police found a female victim suffering from multiple significant injuries.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Wall Township Police Department revealed that Williams repeatedly physically assaulted the victim with a machete, causing the injuries.

Williams had previously been charged with first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The endangering charge stems from the victim’s child being in the general proximity at the time of the attack.

Williams was arrested without incident and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m. in Monmouth County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge Richard W. English.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Williams is being represented by Anthony C. Aldorasi, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.