POINT PLEASANT — In collaboration with Level Up Skatepark, Point Pleasant Borough High School art students showcased their own artwork on the walls of the newly opened skating facility earlier this month.

Students from the art department designed this art show to fill the empty wall space at Level Up, located at 177 Van Zile Rd. in Brick Township, and to partner with local artists in the community.

The students and local artists’ artwork currently still hangs on the walls of the skatepark on the backs of a variety of boards, all of which were for sale.

Kelly Mitreuter, fine arts teacher, told The Ocean Star, “This place is awesome, they have classes for beginners and time slots for all ages. Personally, I’ve taken my five year old a few times over the weekend and he loved it. He’s not super into sports but this still gives him an outlet to use his energy and move his body.”

“The skate culture is a whole art movement and following itself. Between skateboards, snowboards and surfboards, there is a huge call for art and design,” said Mitreuter. “If students know they can turn their art into a usable item or have their work printed on an object, it immediately acknowledges their talents and furthers their interests in art for the future.”

According to Mitreuter, this show was a huge success. She said, “This show was awesome, the students who designed boards nailed it, they were all so unique and fun to view. It’s almost as if you don’t even want to ride the board. The art is that beautiful.”

