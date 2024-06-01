BRICK TOWNSHIP — SummerFest returns to Brick Township’s Windward Beach Park for a three-week concert series that will kickoff on July 4 with Super Trans Am and a firework show.

For each of the three weeks, the band will play from 7 to 9 p.m. with the firework show taking place afterwards.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “SummerFest means that it’s finally summer time, and summer time is some of the best time for families. This year we will be hosting three SummerFest shows taking place on July 4, July 11 and July 18 with a rain date of July 25. I’m looking forward to great shows on each date.”

July 4’s show will feature Super Trans Am, July 11’s show will feature Garden State Radio and the July 18 show will feature Aftershock.

The opening show will feature a “double firework show,” according to Brick Township Recreation Director Dan Santaniello. “It’s going to be about the same length of show, but the volume of fireworks will be double.”

“SummerFest is always a great event, you get the weather, you’re going to get the crowds,” said Santaniello.

