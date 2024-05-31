MANASQUAN — The Manasquan High School (MHS) choir will partner with the Point Pleasant Borough High School (PPBHS) choir and the choir from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manasquan to provide a free performance of the Faure Requiem with a live orchestra.

The concert will take place on June 5 at St. Denis Church at 7 p.m., welcoming all to a concert of nearly 100 voices.

The Faure Requiem is a mass for the dead, said MHS choir director Maddi Schille, and has seven movements. It was composed by Gabriel Fauré in the late 1800s.

It requires a large group of singers as well as a variety of musicians; thus, it is not a piece that any of the three collaborating groups could do on their own.

The concert itself is broken up into two sections. Each school will do a “solo” of one or two songs from their chorus concerts, then both sides will come together in the second part of the show where they all sing together.

“This is a multigenerational experience, and we’ve been visiting each others’ schools and churches throughout the year to prepare for the performances,” said Schille. She said that the idea had come from Holy Trinity’s music director, Ned Perwo, who has conducted this piece in the past.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.