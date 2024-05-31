AVON-BY-THE-SEA/BELMAR — The Route 71 drawbridge over Shark River that connects Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea is scheduled to reopen to vehicles and pedestrians at 4 p.m. today, Friday, May 31, following the completion of emergency repairs that began in March, officials with the NJDOT announced.

The free shuttle bus between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea will continue to operate in a continuous loop from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. through the weekend to provide spectators and participants in the Avon 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning an additional means to get from Belmar to Avon-by-the-Sea for the event .

The Route 71 Bridge over Shark River, built in 1932, had a mechanical malfunction on March 1. The bridge was successfully secured in the open position on March 12 to allow all marine traffic to pass while emergency repairs were underway. Under federal law, NJDOT is legally obligated to allow marine traffic to pass, as it has the right of way.

Crews have been working multiple shifts, 7-days a week since March, including through Memorial Day weekend, to repair the bridge, install new components, and complete rigorous testing before the bridge was returned to normal operating status.

In addition to the emergency repairs to the moveable bridge components that are now complete, NJDOT is nearing completion of high priority structural steel repairs to the expansion joints on the approach spans (the fixed portion of the bridge). These repairs are being done under the bridge and do not affect the operation of the bridge. All lanes on the bridge will be maintained, as well as a sidewalk on one side of the bridge. However, traffic will be shifted. This work was scheduled before the emergency repairs and has been going on concurrently with the emergency repairs. It is expected to be completed in late June.

Shuttle to Run Through the Weekend

The free shuttle bus between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea will continue to operate in a continuous loop daily from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, June 4. The bus has 49 seats and standing room for 10 passengers, is ADA accessible, and has bicycle carrying capability. There are 9 bus stops (map attached) and passengers should look for the “Shuttle Bus” signs (photo attached) at the following locations:

Stops in Belmar

1) West Railroad Avenue & 10th Avenue (Belmar Train Station)

2) Main Street & 10th Avenue

3) Main Street & 8th Avenue

4) River Road & Main Street

5) West Railroad Avenue & 7th Avenue

Stops in Avon-by-the-Sea

6) Main Street & Sylvania Avenue

7) Main Street & Washington Avenue

8) Jefferson Avenue & Main Street

9) Main Street & Garfield Avenue

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on X (Twitter) @NewJerseyDOT or on the NJDOT Facebook page.