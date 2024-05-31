BRICK TOWNSHIP — Lifeguards took to the beach for the first time this season for the Memorial Day weekend and will now staff the beaches seven days a week from mid-June through Labor Day.

Brick Township operates three ocean beaches, which will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Recreation Director of the Brick Recreation Dan Santaniello said, “Besides Monday with the weather, Saturday and Sunday were good. From our perspective, there was a lot of training with the lifeguards and badge checkers, but it was a busy Memorial Day compared to other ones.”

Santaniello told The Ocean Star that in years past Memorial Day weekend had been cold and or had inclement weather, which resulted in few visitors.

Councilwoman Heather deJong congratulated the Brick Township Recreation Department on a successful Memorial Day weekend at Brick beaches.

The recreation director said that beach badge sales for season badges and season parking passes have been selling well and may sell out.

The recreation department ordered 8,500 badges for the season and currently have 400 remaining.

