LAVALLETTE — Over 70 homes are currently registered to take part in Lavallette’s town-wide garage sale this year, turning the borough into a square-mile thrift store for the weekend.

The garage sale, which is organized each year by the Borough of Lavallette, will take place over two days, June 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event has no rain date.

While residents can no longer register to be in the garage sale, they can still participate in the garage sale as patrons, owing to the nearly 80 residences that are set to have sales this Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, “participation in the town-wide garage sale waives the one garage sale permit per year restriction for the event,” according to the borough’s website. This means that, even though borough code sets a limit of one permit per year per address, it does not count toward that limit for those participating in this weekend’s town-wide sale.

Lavallette Council President Anita Zalom, who has lived in the borough for over 60 years, said that the large-scale garage sale is a tradition in Lavallette, and exemplifies the old adage that “one person’s trash is another’s treasure.”

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to share what they might think is trash, but somebody else will love it like it’s treasure,” said Council President Zalom. “It’s always a big thing in this town, because there’s a lot of people that change things around in the summer; a lot of people want to get new things, a lot of people hate throwing good things out that they just don’t use anymore. And people are very happy to get things at a good price.”

