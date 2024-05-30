POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Point Pleasant Beach High School student is set to graduate with her associate’s degree already under her belt after participating in the school’s Gull Flight School dual-credit program with Ocean County College.

Through Gull Flight School, Micaela Presutti, a senior and Point Beach resident, was able to earn enough credits through dual enrollment to constitute an associate’s degree. She graduated from Ocean County College last Thursday, May 23, with the two-year degree.

“Micaela earned her associate’s degree through a program we have here called the Gull Flight School,” said Nathan Grosshandler, principal of Point Pleasant Beach High School. “It’s a pretty popular program where students are able to earn dual enrollment credits through our partnership with Ocean County College (OCC) by taking classes in our classrooms with our teachers (who) become adjunct faculty through OCC.”

“Our teachers report grades to OCC and at the end of each semester, our students begin to compile a transcript through OCC,” he said. “Families do have to pay, but it’s relatively inexpensive from a comparative standpoint; it costs about $350 for a three-credit course, compared to a three-credit class at a public university, where it’s around $1,200.”

Micaela explained in an interview with The Ocean Star how she began the program which helped her along the path to an early associate’s degree and, farther, an international education.

“Freshman year, I ended up taking nine credits on, through dual enrollment,” said Micaela. “They had talked to me about this a little bit in the process of making sure that I got those nine credits. So, from then on, they helped me set up a pathway and made sure I had all the right classes to follow through with an associate’s degree.”

“Point Pleasant Beach (High) and Ocean County College have a deal where they do dual enrollment for all their AP (Advanced Placement) courses, and they have a lot of other dual enrollment classes,” she said, explaining that “dual enrollment” refers to classes for which students can earn high school and college credits.

Dual enrollment classes that Micaela took included public speaking, computer graphics, Spanish and AP World History. She explained that dual enrollment, among other things, allowed for her to get her general studies prerequisites done while still in high school in order to hit the ground running when she begins studying architecture.

“I’m going to study architecture at University College Dublin in Ireland,” said Micaela. “I took a trip over there from London while I was in my sophomore year and I loved it. After I figured out that I wanted to study architecture — there’s just so much more of it there — I realized I would have the opportunity to study such diverse types of architecture.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

