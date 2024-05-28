WALL TOWNSHIP — A Wall Township man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in an apartment complex parking lot, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

Alex J. Williams, 24, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The endangering charge is related to the victim’s child being in the vicinity during the attack.

On Thursday, May 23, at approximately 9:22 a.m., Wall Township police officers responded to the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex parking lot, located at 3400 Aspen Circle. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) said the officers found a female victim with multiple significant injuries.

Authorities confirmed the weapon was a machete, which Williams used in the incident. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Wall Township Police Department revealed that Williams allegedly assaulted the victim with the weapon.

Williams was arrested without incident and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, MCPO says. A detention hearing is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, at 9 a.m. in Monmouth County Superior Court, located at 71 Monument St., Freehold, before Superior Court Judge Richard W. English.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Authorities said Williams’ legal representation was not immediately available before time of print.