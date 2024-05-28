Donald (Don) James Gagne, 101, passed away peacefully at Harrogate Retirement Community, Lakewood, NJ, on Friday, May, 24, 2024. Born 1922 in Richmond Hills, Queens, New York to Joseph and Anna Gagne, Don was a graduate of Chaminade High School, and subsequently the Pratt Institute where he studied engineering, graduating in 1940.



After graduation, Don