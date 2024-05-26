SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The cause of a pedestrian being fatally struck by a motor vehicle in Spring Lake Heights on Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO).

The investigation was announced in a joint statement on Sunday by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Spring Lake Heights Police Department Chief Edward W. Gunnell.

According to the statement, on Saturday May 25, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m., members of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Old Mill Road, at the intersection of Allaire Road.

The statement notes that “a 70-year-old male driver of a 2023 Nissan Rogue was attempting to execute a left-hand turn from the southbound-side of Old Mill Road onto eastbound Allaire Road when he collided with an 85-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing Allaire Road.”

The driver remained on scene, however the female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at 1:56 p.m. No charges or summonses have been issued regarding the incident at this time.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Spring Lake Heights Township Police Department remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443 or Spring Lake Heights Police Department Sergeant Casey Willms at 732-449-6161, ext. 4931.

