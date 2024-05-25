POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For the first time since 2022, the borough of Point Beach hosted a Farmers Market, bringing together 18 vendors and plenty of guests to buy and try wares, crafts and fresh food.

This year, the Farmers Market is being held every Sunday morning in the summer, starting on May 19 and going until Sept. 8. It is co-sponsored by both the Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee and the Mayors Wellness Campaign. Mayor Doug Vitale, who kicked off the Mayors Wellness Campaign in Point Beach, explained how he felt the market was successful on its first day back.

“The Farmers Market was great,” said Mayor Vitale. “We had almost 20 vendors — we had a good showing for the first week. It’s been a few years since it’s been held in Point Beach, so we’ve been getting the word out.”

He told The Ocean Star that he sampled all of the vendors’ wares on Sunday morning.

“We had a diverse group of vendors; really good stuff,” said the mayor. “I mean, I sampled and bought from every vendor and everything was so good. So, we’re looking to build upon this, and I think it’s going to be a great success this year.”

This year’s market was, for the first time, the product of a collaborative effort by both the Cultural Arts Committee as well as the newly-initiated Mayors Wellness Campaign in the borough. June Cuzzo, chair of the Mayors Wellness Campaign, said that the response was “overwhelmingly…positive.”

“For the first day of the market, it was a tremendous success,” she said. “I didn’t hear one negative comment from a shopper; overwhelmingly, it was a positive response.”

