SPRING LAKE — With sunny skies and clear weather, thousands of participants once again took to the streets for the 46th Annual Spring Lake Five to mark the start of the summer on Saturday, May 25.

Cheered on by family and friends, runners and walkers from near and far gathered at the starting line on Ocean Avenue near Sussex Avenue to participate in the largest five-mile race in the state.

Ed Hale, Spring Lake Councilman and Race Director for the Spring Lake Five, told The Coast Star that registration for this year’s event sold out in just one day, and accounts on social media showed people from all over attempting to grab last minute bibs for the event on Friday.

“Every year we get about 12,500 registered runners and we get about 11,000 finishers,” he said.

The first place overall winner was JP Flavin, 25, of Rochester, New York, with a final time of 23 minutes and 45.7 seconds.

The first finishing female racer was Shannon Chiappone, 40, of Hoboken, with a final time of 28 minutes and 12.7 seconds.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.