The H.W. Mountz PTA partnered with the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) to put on the third annual Kindness Run on Sunday. For the event, Mountz students partnered with NJHS students to create signs highlighting acts of kindness. Many current students as well as alumni attended the run as well as parents, teachers and staff.

Here are some pictures of the event.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.