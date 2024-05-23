BRADLEY BEACH — Grab your popcorn, The Bradley is one step closer to bringing Hollywood back to Main Street. On May 16, the Bradley Beach Land Use Board unanimously approved an amended minor site plan presented by applicant Bradley Lab LLC, located on Block 71, Lot 30 on 110 Main Street.

The theater location was purchased by Cinema Lab after the former business The Showroom Cinema closed due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was rebranded as The Bradley.

Previously, the Land Use Board approved Bradley Lab LLC’s application that included three theater rooms, along with a cafe and bar area near the entrance of the building. The larger theater would have 185 seats, while the smaller two theaters would have 39 seats each. The previously approved plan granted 32 seats for the cafe and bar area near the entrance of the building.

Jennifer S. Krimko of Ansell, Grimm and Aaron, the attorney representing the applicant, noted that the amended plan is downsizing from the previously granted application.

Krimko detailed the amended site plan, which features two theaters, with a primary larger theater with 186 seats and a smaller theater in the back of the building. The smaller theater, which according to Krimko would allow for no interference between screenings and help with ADA accessibility, has no fixed seating but will not be more than 39 seats and be similar to the two smaller theaters previously approved by the board.

The cafe and bar area in the amended site plan sought 27 seats, five less than the amount in the previously granted site plan. In total, the amended plan presented in front of the Land Use Board reduced 38 seats from the previously approved application.

According to Krimko, the applicant met a delay in the funding process but revealed that the funding for the project was ultimately achieved.

“Should the application be approved tonight, the intention is to hopefully break ground and start working at the end of July, early August, as we are ready and poised to get moving on this,” said Krimko.

Krimko told the Land Use Board the applicant along with the project architect found an alternate design from the previously granted site plan and determined that “there could be interior renovations that would be less expensive to construct, would be equally as ADA accessible and allow the site to continue to function in the same way.”

Among other granted site plans that were granted by the board, the applicant still plans to bring food in from outside vendors to serve cinema patrons. The board agreed upon a deadline for a final screening time of 10:30 p.m., and the previously granted application had declared a 9 p.m. final screening time.

Shawn Ryan, owner of Fins Tropical Cuisine, raised questions during public comment about parking and potential issues construction will cause on Main Street.

Members of the board emphasized Ryan’s point. “It’s a valid point, you have got to be cognizant of how you are doing this, how it’s going to impact all of those buildings on Main Street…these people have been here for years,” said Land Use Board Chairman Dennis Mayer.

After a series of discussions in front of the Land Use Board with testifying professionals and different site plans, Bradley Beach’s cinema is one step closer to rolling on Main Street.

“The plan is going to allow us to not make as major renovations to this building as was previously required and will allow us to get started even sooner, we’re all excited to get this over with as much as you are,” Krimko said to the board in conclusion.

