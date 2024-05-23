BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick School District honored its recipients of the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program at the May 9 board of education meeting.

According to the district, the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program aims to recognize educators who have gone above and beyond in their service to New Jersey’s students. This program recognizes excellence, creates a sense of pride and brings public attention to the work of outstanding educators.

The school also named its overall teacher of the year at the May 9 celebration.

Brick School’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction Alyce Anderson said, “In alignment with our district’s vision ‘student-centered, teacher-led and community-connected,’ this year’s district Teacher of the Year stands out as an exemplary leader. Universally recognized by our school community, she has leveraged her expertise in early literacy to cater to her students’ needs, offer valuable professional development for her colleagues and strengthen community connection by designing an early literacy presentation for parents.”

The school announced Jill Kempner of Drum Point Elementary as the Brick Township District Teacher of the Year.

Each candidate for Teacher of the Year in Ocean County goes through a rigorous application process. A committee, consisting of teachers, administrators and community members assembled by the Ocean County Superintendent’s Office, evaluates these applications to select the recipient.

The committee carefully reviews each candidate’s professional biography, teaching philosophy and educational leadership qualities.