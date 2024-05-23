LAKE COMO — Local nonprofit organization Circle of Friends (COF) will find a new home for their Circle of Friends Cafe in Lake Como this year, to continue offering hands-on work experience to members in the community with special needs.

COF was founded in 1996 and aims to support disabled adults in the community, primarily through monthly social events like dances and karaoke nights.

Last year, COF expanded opportunities for members by providing members the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience to develop life skills with vocational job training with its Circle of Friends Cafe.

Its first iteration of the cafe was housed on the boardwalk at Taylor Pavilion in Belmar through a temporary lease that was granted by a Belmar council resolution from July until September of 2023, at a nominal rate of $1.

This year’s lease on the concession space in Belmar went out to auction for the highest bidder last month. Bidding began at $15,000 for a multiyear lease with a term beginning May 15 of this year until Dec. 31, 2026, with the option to renew for two additional one-year terms.

While COF participated in the open public auction at the April 30 Belmar council meeting, they were outbid and the concession space was awarded to Anne Keane of Mama’s Meltdown, LLC, with a bid of $66,000 per year.

The new space for the Circle of Friends Cafe will be at 1709 Main Street in Lake Como, which most recently had been the home of Side Door Eatery and is currently owned by Bar Anticipation.

