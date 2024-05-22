BELMAR/AVON-BY-THE-SEA — New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced Tuesday afternoon that emergency repairs to the Route 71/Main Street Drawbridge over Shark River connecting the boroughs between Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea will not be completed by Memorial Day.

The installation of new components is ongoing and expected to be completed by Monday, May 27, with finalization by Friday, May 31, according to a press release. Emergency repairs will continue throughout Memorial Day weekend to complete the work and marine operations will remain unimpeded throughout Memorial Day.

“Before the bridge can return to normal operating status, it needs to undergo rigorous testing, which requires numerous openings and closings of the bridge,” according to the release.

For such testing, which is expected to take approximately three days, intermittent channel closures will be required beginning on Tuesday, May 28.

“The goal is to restore the bridge to normal operations by the end of the day Friday, May 31. If the bridge is able to resume normal operations sooner, it will,” the release states. “Crews will continue to work multiple shifts, seven-days a week.”

