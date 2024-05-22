MANASQUAN — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, multiple fire departments and police responded to a vehicle fire on E. Main Street by the Manasquan train station, where the vehicle was stopped. The vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, was on the road close to the East side of the tracks. A large plume of smoke was visible throughout the downtown area.

Emergency vehicles blocked traffic on E. Main Street from Union Avenue to Warren Avenue. Police officers on the ground at one point instructed onlookers to move back past the 7-Eleven parking lot due to the presence of live ammunition in the vehicle. Other emergency vehicles blocked the train tracks.

Capt. Nicholas Norcia of the Manasquan Police Department confirmed to The Coast Star that there had been some ammunition, likely for hunting, stored appropriately in the trunk of the vehicle but added that it was unclear if any of the rounds went off. He said they were not stored in a firearm that could have fired them.

No one was injured, said Capt. Norcia, and the only damage that occurred was to the vehicle. He told The Coast Star that the driver had been stopped while waiting for the railroad gates, noticed flames on the outside of the vehicle and exited.

At least three fire engines responded, including those from Manasquan Volunteer Engine Co. No. 2 and Wall Fire District No. 3. There were also multiple Manasquan Police Department vehicles, a truck from Manasquan Fire District No. 1 and an ambulance from Belmar Emergency Medical Services.

By roughly 10:30 a.m. the smoke was all but gone. Some of the emergency vehicles had begun to leave the scene by 10:49 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back to this website for updates.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.