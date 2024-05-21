BELMAR — The borough planning board, at their May 20 meeting, passed a resolution authorizing an application to construct townhome condominiums in the Seaport Redevelopment Area in a vote of 5-3-1.

The approved application was a continuation of the previous month’s meeting from Eastport at Belmar LLC. The project will see the consolidation of two properties at 506 Main St. and 614 Sixth Ave., at the corner where the two streets meet, to construct two townhome condominium buildings along with retail space.

The resolution approved during the night’s meeting was for preliminary and final site plan approval, with a parking variance for commercial parking as well as other conditions.

Instead of offering affordable housing units in the new construction, the applicant would provide a monetary contribution to the borough’s affordable housing program, as agreed upon by the applicant in the redeveloper’s agreement from the previous borough administration.

The proposed redevelopment project will see two condominium units with townhome exteriors constructed in Block 55 Lots 9, 10, 12 and 13.02 of the Seaport Redevelopment Area, which is an area of several properties in the borough that has been designated as an area in need of redevelopment pursuant to the Local Redevelopment and Housing Law from the state.

Currently, the space proposed for the application has four buildings and a paved parking lot with upward of 40 private parking stalls that would be removed with the redevelopment.

According to a report by Borough Planner Christine Bell, the lots currently stand as follows: Lot 9 fronts on Main Street and is currently developed with a restaurant building occupied by the Robin’s Nest (previously the Acropolis Diner) as well as a two-story commercial/apartment building; Lot 10 consists of an asphalt parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Sixth Avenue; Lot 12 is located along Sixth Avenue and consists of a building occupied by Jersey Shore Auto Detailing; Lot 13.02 is located along Sixth Avenue to the east of Lot 12 and consists of a gravel and asphalt parking lot.

With the planning board’s recent approval, the applicant will remove all existing buildings to construct 14 townhome condominium units across two new three-story buildings, with one building also including retail space on the ground floor.

