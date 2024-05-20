BY GIANNA MEHES AND ANTHONY ROSSICS

BELMAR — Despite an initial day of gray skies and light drizzle, the 2024 New Jersey Seafood Festival was able to shine on this past weekend to offer residents and visitors of Belmar with three days of seafood, crafts and music at the shore.

From Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, thousands of people flocked to Ferruggiaro Park at Silver Lake, located at the intersection of Fifth and Ocean avenues across the street from Taylor Pavilion, to enjoy a weekend of crafts, live music and plenty of food from some of the shore’s favorite seafood restaurants.

The annual event, sponsored by the Belmar Tourism Commission, was held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival was a free event that featured local restaurants and eateries throughout the state alongside craft and art vendors with live music, as well as a beer and wine tent from 10th Ave Burrito, sponsored by Shore Point Distributing Company’s Miller Lite.

“It kicks off the summer,” said Chris Brandl, owner of Brandl’s and chairman of the tourism commission. “I think that the big thing where we can get people like, ‘Hey, the Jersey Shore is open again for business.’”

