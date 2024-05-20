POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Guests got the chance to meet the Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee’s current featured artist, John Troisi, at borough hall prior to the committee’s Monday, May 13 meeting. They were invited to mingle with and ask questions of the artist.

Troisi, who lives in Wall, said that viewers of his art often use the term “photorealism” to describe his style, which variously depicts scenes from sandy shores to wildlife in forests to still life paintings; although he does not consider his art to be fully under the “photorealistic” umbrella.

“People tell me that it kind of falls under the category of ‘photorealistic,’ although…I’m a tourist when it comes to photorealism,” he said.

He explained how he got started with painting, saying that the sources of inspiration available to him at the Jersey Shore are unlike those of anywhere else.

“The inspiration down here…We used to go on vacation down here two weeks a year when I lived in North Jersey,” said Troisi. “But the other 50 weeks, everything goes back in the closet and we go back where we began. My kids had already lived down here for a couple years (and when) my wife retired, I said, ‘The bus is leaving…we’re going down by them.’”

As a large part of his process in capturing the realism of life at the Shore, Troisi often works from photographs that he himself has taken as a reference point.

“Every morning since we’ve been here, rain or shine, I go down to the beach, I take a picture of the sunrise and send it to a friend up in North Jersey,” he said. “That’s what’s been my inspiration. Almost everything here short of one painting…comes from a photo I took specifically so that I could paint it.”

