LAVALLETTE — This year, a Lavallette local is helping to gather donated bathing suits and goggles for youngsters who do not have them, through the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association’s 2024 donation drive.

The bathing suit and goggle drive is part of a joint effort by NJRPA, New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance (NJSSA) and Dolfin Swimwear. Bathing suits and goggles which are collected are distributed through member agencies and social services to kids and families in need.

The home of Judith Leblein Josephs, a Lavallette resident who is partnered with the NJRPA and NJSSA, is serving as the drop-off location for the swim gear. She told The Ocean Star about how the bathing suit drive got its start at Seaside Heights’ Breakwater Beach waterpark.

“It started from Christine Palma, who at one time was the operations manager at Breakwater Beach,” said Leblein Josephs. “Her sister runs a program for homeless families called HomeFront down in South Jersey. They were offering free swim lessons to children in these situations, but the kids would come to these swim lessons with no bathing suits.”

“So she told Christine about it, and Christine held the first of these drives right there in Breakwater Beach,” she said. “It was a modest turnout, but it was just at Breakwater Beach. So then, I heard about it, and I’m very involved with the (NJRPA) and have been around the aquatics world for more than 40 years.”

The drive lasts from Memorial Day weekend to Aug. 15. Bathing suits which are new or new without tags are acceptable for donation, as well as new or used goggles in good condition. The drop-off location for the drive is 114 New York Ave. Those interested in donating, as well as groups interested in partnering with the organizations to distribute the swimwear, can contact Judith Leblein Josephs at jleblein@optonline.net.

