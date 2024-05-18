POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Beach’s annual Memorial Day Bike Parade will be returning to the borough’s roads this year on Saturday, May 25, giving patriots of all ages the opportunity to deck their bikes, wagons, strollers and other means of transportation in red, white and blue to commemorate the holiday.

The parade, this year in its 22nd iteration, will begin in the parking lot of For Shore Pools and take participants down the borough’s main thoroughfare, Arnold Avenue, to the Silver Lake parking lot at the corner of Arnold and Baltimore avenues.

Parade coordinators Sharon McCartney and Tracey Jackson, who helped to create the event over two decades ago, told The Ocean Star about the event’s inception by a group of local moms who wanted a way to contribute to a local sense of patriotism after after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“Tracey and I started this event back in 2002,” said McCartney. “It was after 9/11, and there was no parade in town for Memorial Day. So a bunch of mothers from Antrim School got it together and started the parade.”

“We wanted it to be like an old-fashioned bike parade where kids could be heavily involved, so they could learn the spirit of being patriotic and honoring our veterans; that’s how it began,” she said.

Jackson explained that the parade includes kids, families and other guests all heading east on Arnold Avenue riding on American-themed wheels.

“Folks can decorate their bikes, wagons, strollers etc.,” said Jackson. “If there are any organizations or clubs such as scouting groups that want to come, they’re welcome; and any veterans we especially want to reach out to. If there’s anyone that would prefer not to ride or walk, we can provide golf carts or cars; they just need to contact us so we can provide the appropriate vehicles.”

