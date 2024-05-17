SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake council at its Tuesday, May 14 meeting introduced two new ordinances; one that amends borough code regarding trees and one that replaces a chapter on stormwater control.

One of the introduced ordinances makes several changes to the borough’s code regarding trees and their placement and standards throughout Spring Lake. Specifically, the sections affected are “standards for application review,” “tree replacement plan” and “replacement tree value calculations.”

“Spring Lake has had a very good tree ordinance for the past 20 years or so, which promotes the planting of shade trees in the right-of-way, also known as the ‘planting strip’ and the establishment of a ‘Tree Replacement Fund,’” Councilwoman Syd Whalley told The Coast Star. “The Shade Tree Committee reviewed the ordinance and has recommended that the list of approved right-of-way trees be expanded to include more species of trees to increase biodiversity, as well as the use of native species such as black gum, honey locust and American hackberry.”

“In addition,” she said, “the fees for tree replacement, if permission is granted to remove a tree, have been increased. These fees are placed in the dedicated fund for tree planting in order to maintain our overall tree canopy in town.”

A second introduced ordinance replaces the entirety of a chapter of the code of Spring Lake regarding “stormwater control,” making minor changes in accordance with state guidelines. According to the ordinance’s text, “The purpose of this ordinance is to establish minimum stormwater management requirements and controls for ‘major development.’”

Approved at Tuesday night’s council meeting was a resolution that officially authorizes the waiver of daily beach fees for active military personnel in the borough.

This resolution means that those considered “active military personnel” will be granted free admission to the beaches in Spring Lake. The free beach admission also extends to up to four members of the military personnel’s family including themselves, according to the council members.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.