LAVALLETTE — Lavallette residents paid a visit to the Upper Shores Branch of Ocean County Library on Wednesday night for “Tunes and Tales,” a program featuring folklore and songs about the Pine Barrens region of New Jersey.

The guests were treated to a collection of original songs from Valerie Vaughn, an award-winning singer-songwriter who specializes in composing folk songs themed after the state of New Jersey and its people and places. Recent accolades include the New Jersey Heritage Fellowship for lifetime achievement in 2023, awarded to her by the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Vaughn’s performance at Upper Shores Library on Wednesday was accompanied by a display of Pine Barrens-themed books, including “The Pine Barrens” by John McPhee and “Double Trouble: A Pine Barrens Preserve” by Pauline S. Miller.

Traveling west from the Barnegat Bay across the Pine Barrens, Vaughn sang a song called “Tucker’s Island,” which told of a once-bustling fishing and hunting destination of the same name at the southern end of Long Beach Island. The island, which was populated 200 years ago and housed buildings such as a lighthouse and schoolhouse, is no longer inhabited — in fact, disappearing completely, with the former barrier island being subject to intense beach erosion.

“Tucker’s Island was a shifting island, long before we had the machinery to shift the sands around and move everything, and an inlet had opened wider and wider; and quite suddenly, within 20 years or so, ‘the winds, they ripped and tore away the shore, and Tucker’s Island is not there anymore,’” sang Vaughn, who lives in Tuckerton across the bay from former site of the island.

“And there were many good times on Tucker’s Island, until the winds and waves ripped the sands and tore the isle apart,” she said. “And the six-mile island was whittled down to five, then four, then three, then two, then one mile, and there was nothing left but a tiny piece of land with three buildings on it. It was: the lighthouse, the schoolhouse and the Coast Guard station — until they, too, crumbled into the sea.”

However, she also included a verse which was more recently written, because although it remains not permanently-inhabited, a small part of the island still emerges during some low tides, where people can once again visit.

Naturally, Vaughn’s presentation included discussion and song about the most well-known folktale of the Pine Barrens: the story of the Jersey Devil. Broaching the more fantastical side of the region’s folklore, she sang a song about “Mrs. Leeds’ 13th Child,” who according to legend was born as the Jersey Devil itself after Mrs. Leeds brewed a wicked potion.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

