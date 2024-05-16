WALL TOWNSHIP — Officials with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) have announced their intention to improve the infrastructure of a roundabout in Wall.

The project is aimed at improving safety at the intersection of Routes 33 and 34 and County Road (CR) 547/Asbury Road. This is due in part to the crash rate on the intersection compared to the state’s average for roadways similar to the roundabout.

“Most of the crashes were found to be rear-end crashes on the approaches, sideswipe crashes entering and exiting the roundabout,” NJDOT officials have explained in a prepared statement. “And crashes occurring at driveway conflict points within the roundabout.”

The roundabout borders Farmingdale with CR 547 running southbound and Route 34 running east and west bound. Route 33 runs westbound toward Freehold and east jointly with Route 34.

The proposed project, which would likely take several years until completion, aims to enhance safety measures by implementing several key improvements to the existing roundabout infrastructure. Primarily, this involves restriping the roundabout to accommodate two, 15-foot-wide travel lanes, each featuring a one-foot-wide left shoulder and a 10-foot-wide truck apron. The roundabout will also be widened to include an eight-foot-wide right shoulder.

Additionally, a strategic measure to enhance safety involves the removal and relocation of all existing driveways within the roundabout vicinity and within a 50-foot radius of the roundabout, mitigating conflict points, the press release states. Numerous businesses, with parking lots and warehouses, border the roundabout, creating congestion.

