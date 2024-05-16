BELMAR — Amid recently approved budget cuts within its adopted 2024-2025 budget, the Belmar Board of Education (BOE) has announced that next year’s school programming and scheduling will not see a reduction in the music and theater arts department.

The announcement was made by Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez following a nearly hour-long executive session at Monday night’s BOE meeting.

“For the ’24-’25 school year, there’s not going to be any change to our programming for music and performing arts. There will not be a reduction in force this year. We will be reallocating some time during our schedule, but this will continue to be a full time position,” he said, which was met with applause from the gathered audience.

Previously, at its April meeting, the BOE voted to adopt the 2024-2025 school budget with a total overall revenue loss of over $1 million from the previous year, which raised concern of potentially forcing budget cuts for both the performing arts and guidance departments at Belmar Elementary School (BES).

During the budget’s presentation and public hearing, the potential reduction in staffing in the school’s performing arts department and counseling services was a major topic of concern, as several parents, students and residents without children in the school voiced their disapproval of the possibility.

These cuts would possibly have included a 50% reduction in staffing for the performing arts department, going from two music teachers to one, as well as eliminating the school’s mental health coordinator.

When asked about the guidance department, Superintendent Alvarez told The Coast Star, “Although there may be changes to our offerings, we are committed to the well-being of all BES students. We are looking for new partnerships with local organizations to bring preventative and resiliency programming to BES.”

