POINT PLEASANT — The borough councils of Point Pleasant and Bay Head both approved resolutions to create and join the Ocean County Flood Mitigation Consortium.

According to Frank Pannucci, who is the administrator for both boroughs, flooding is the biggest issue facing the entire barrier island, from the north end to the south.

Pannucci said, “Higher than ever water tables, overflow from the bay and increased rainstorms are creating widespread issues no one town can fix, or more appropriately mitigate.”

Mayor Robert Sabosik of Point Pleasant and Mayor Bill Curtis of Bay Head brought the flooding conversation up with the other eight mayors at their usual barrier-island mayors meeting, and suggested forming a consortium with the hope of pooling each municipality’s input to create a regional mitigation plan.

According to Pannucci, as with any shared service agreement, Point Pleasant will be the lead agency as one municipality is required to by law.

Mayor Sabosik said, “This is a shared services agreement officially creating the Ocean County Flood Mitigation Consortium that has a very detailed purpose to obtain information and data from all the towns’ environmental studies, reviews and analyses of environmental resilience related issues either internally or by professional contractors like engineers and environmental scientists.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.