AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Mayor Edward Bonanno announced during the Monday, May 13 commissioners meeting that the Route 71/Main Street Bridge repairs are still on track to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, as long as everything continues to go according to plan.

“We’ve been advised by the state Department of Transportation (DOT) that unless there’s some unforeseeable issue that arises, that they will get the bridge repair completed by Memorial Day,” said Mayor Bonanno. “They’re not making it a guarantee…that’s what they’re striving for.”

The construction area is currently active with pieces of a new hydraulic system having been delivered and installed incrementally, according to the mayor.

The recently-implemented bus service provides transportation for residents between Avon and Belmar, during the remainder of the bridge closure, offering multiple designated stops along the way.

