MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Public School District Board of Education announced during its May 14 meeting that current Holmdel High School Principal Matthew Kukoda will join Manasquan High School (MHS) as its new principal next year.

Kukoda will be replacing Robert Goodall, who the board previously announced will replace current Superintendent Frank Kasyan upon his retirement at the end of June.

“I’m humbled and honored to…accept this position as the next principal of Manasquan High School,” said Kukoda. “It will be an honor to take the torch from Mr. Goodall.”

He thanked Goodall as well as the board of education and Superintendent Frank Kasyan.

“I’m honored to lead this high-performing high school that is bound on excellence in academics, arts and athletics,” said Kukoda. “I’m eager to get started. Thank you everyone. I appreciate your support, and I can’t wait to get working with everybody.”

Kasyan said that after the principal’s position was posted, the board received 42 applications, narrowed down to Kukoda after a “very rigorous set of evaluations.”

“I’m thrilled at the choice that the committee made,” said Kasyan. “I think Mr. Goodall ran a very rigorous evaluation process and we came to a proper conclusion.”

Kukoda’s wife, Lisa Kukoda, is the head coach of the MHS girls varsity basketball team and was recently recognized by the board of education for passing 300 all-time wins.

