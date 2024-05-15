BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council has adopted Ordinance 2024-6, which authorizes the borough clerk to place a question on the Nov. 5 general election ballot asking voters whether or not they wish to establish a commission to study and possibly recommend changes to the borough’s form of government.

“As I said in the introduction, I don’t support this. I don’t think this is what Bradley Beach needs. It’s really a focus on community, not so much politics. I just believe that this is going backwards,” said Mayor Larry Fox before the vote.

The ordinance, which was adopted in a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Fox casting the lone nay vote, is proposed in accordance with the Optional Municipal Charter Law, also known as the Faulkner Act, that allows two different routes to change a form of government in a municipality, either by petition or by ordinance.

Councilwoman Kristen Mahoney said: “I think the beautiful thing about this referendum and this ordinance is that it gives the people a chance to decide what it is that they want, so we’ll let the people talk and see what they think works and what they think we should do… and maybe based on things that are happening, this is not the best form of government for this town, so there’s no harm in moving forward with this.”

Borough Attorney Greg Cannon summarized the referendum question, “Do you want a charter study commission to investigate the borough’s form of government, yes or no?”

If a majority of voters in the borough vote no to the question, the borough’s current form of government remains and no petition or ordinance to amend the current form of government can be proposed for another four years, according to the optional municipal charter law.

If a majority of voters say yes, a charter study commission would be established no later than 15 days after the general election and would begin to examine the borough’s current form of government, in accordance with optional municipal charter law.

The referendum would also ask voters which five individuals should be on the charter study commission. According to Municipal Clerk Erica Kostyz, more information on commission selection will be available on the borough website bradleybeachnj.gov at a later date.

Kostyz emphasized that the commission selection would be similar to that of a mayor or council application packet and would require potential candidates to receive handwritten votes on behalf of themselves from other residents in the town, if the referendum passes in the November election.

“Each voter shall be instructed to vote on the question and, regardless of the manner of his vote on the question, to vote for five members of a charter commission who shall serve if the question is determined in the affirmative,” states New Jersey’s Optional Municipal Law.

Once established, the commission would have nine months to organize and investigate alternative forms of government in comparison to the borough’s current form, according to Cannon.

Cannon explained that if the commission is established, it must make a recommendation within nine months. If it does recommend a change, a second referendum would be placed on the 2025 general election ballot, asking voters this yes-or-no question: “Would you like to adopt the recommended form of government?”

This is an excerpt of the print article.

