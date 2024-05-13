POINT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department held a bike safety rodeo for children in kindergarten through eighth grade on May 11, offering tips on how to properly ride a bike and how to safely navigate through town.

The event was organized primarily by Ptl. William Kavanagh and Sgt. Antonio Garcia, with other members of the department pitching in as well as local organizations and even the Point Beach mayor and council.

Free to sign up, the event included a raffle for bicycles provided by A-1 Bicycles and more. In addition to the safety instruction, there was a practice course with cones for the children to ride around, a bouncy house, and even a BMX (bicycle moto cross) performance by a professional biker who did tricks for the kids.

Part of the importance of the rodeo came from the fact that so many younger children ride their bikes to school, said Ptl. Kavanagh. With summer beginning, he said, it is a good time to start teaching them safety principles that they can practice over the summer and be ready for the school year.

