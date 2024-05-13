MANASQUAN — The Sea Lavender Garden Club held its annual Mother’s Day plant and bake sale on May 11 at Curtis Park, drawing a crowd of eager shoppers with its display of baked goods and hundreds of plants.

Karen Ryan, one of the event chairs, who spoke with Star News Group at the event alongside Susan Shanley and Lou Ann Mopsik, commented that in her 15 years running the sale, it was the nicest weather they have had.

The club had about 600 plants for sale, including 300 hanging baskets as well as potted planters of various sizes and, of course, the garden club’s namesake plant, lavender. Ryan said that many of the plants sold out early in the morning, soon after the sale began.

The arrangements and flower choices were part of a planning process that began as early as January, Ryan said, in addition to the logistics of the event. Once the flowers had been delivered and unloaded, the arrangements constructed, setup for the sale itself had to take place the night prior.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund scholarships for graduating Manasquan High School seniors.

