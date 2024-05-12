WALL TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Historical Divers Association (NJHDA) announced the 20th iteration of the New Jersey Shipwreck Symposium, themed “Surf Boats, U-Boats, The Cashalot, and Lost Flights.”

Scheduled for Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 6 p.m., the event will be held at the InfoAge Science and History Museums, located at 2201 Marconi Road, in Wall Township.

Admission to this gathering is priced at $30 per person, with a discounted rate of $25 available for NJHDA Members. Due to anticipated demand, reservations are required, NJDHA President Dan Lieb said. Attendees can expect an experience featuring presentations, discussions and opportunities to connect with fellow maritime enthusiasts. Additionally, the symposium will offer refreshments, a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

“This symposium is a great way for NJHDA to share with the public what we’re all about – and what we do as a research organization,” Lieb told The Coast Star. “Half of what we do is in the library, the other half is underwater in the ocean diving on shipwrecks. That’s pretty exciting.”

At the helm of this year’s symposium is Michael Lavitt, chairman of the New Jersey Council of Divers and Clubs, who advocates for divers’ access to shipwrecks and equitable fishing regulations.

The event kicks off with a presentation by Lieb himself, focusing on the preservation of a former Coast Guard Monomoy Pulling Boat utilized for cadet training during World War II. Lieb said the vessel was “generously donated” to NJHDA by the Cape May Maritime Museum, a link to maritime history and rescue operations.

