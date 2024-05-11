WALL TOWNSHIP — All three major historical organizations in Wall Township participated in promoting local history this weekend, listed as tour sites of the Monmouth County Historical Commission’s (MCHC) “A Weekend in Old Monmouth.” InfoAge Science and History Museums, Old Wall Historical Society and Allaire Village all opened their doors for the annual tour.

Dedicating 17 hours combined on May 4 and 5, MCHC executives and volunteers visited 52 historical sites in the county, visiting a new story of the past and waiving all sites’ admission fees as well.

“Allaire Village loves participating in this annual event, and we look forward to it every year,” said Daryl O’Connell, the village’s director of development and operations. “It gives a chance for the community to really visit all the amazing historic sites in the county.”

The village, located in Allaire State Park and once the estate of 1800s iron tycoon James P. Allaire, holds festivals, fairs, markets and other promotional events in order to keep the property bustling and volunteers busy.

MCHC had virtual tours displayed on its website for participants to follow, depending on what section of the county they were visiting. Tours went as far north as Keyport Historical Society, which was part of the purple tour, and as west as the Allentown Presbyterian Church, which was labeled orange for the weekend.

